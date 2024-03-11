Going to Miami Beach for spring break? New rules implemented

Hey, New Jersey spring breakers, Miami Beach has spoken.

The South Florida city has decided to "break up" with Spring Break as part of a new campaign to curve the violence, according to the city.

In 2023, the Miami Beach Police Department amplified their staffing efforts in anticipation of the spring break crowds. From Feb. 27 through March 27, the police department made 488 arrests, impounded 105 firearms and issued 7,190 traffic citations. There was also two deadly shootings at the popular Ocean Drive area that resulted in a state of emergency.

Now the city has had enough of the rowdy crowds, public intoxications and law breakers.

Expect curfews, security checkpoints at beach access points, early beach entrance closures, DUI checkpoints, bumper-to-bumper traffic, road closures and arrests for drug possession and violence, according to the Miami Beach website.

More: When does Spring Break 2024 start at New Jersey schools and colleges?

If you are heading to Florida for spring break, here is what to expect:

Miami Beach is imposing additional security every Thursday through Sunday for the month of March.

There will be limited beach access to three entrances on Ocean Drive and these entrances will close at 6 p.m.

Coolers, inflatable devices, tents, tables and similar objects will not be permitted on the beach.

Amplified music without a city-issued permit will also be restricted.

Liquor stores in the entertainment district will have early closings.

From March 14 through 17, the city will close parking garages in South Beach.

There will be no sidewalk seating on Ocean Drive from March 15-17.

Businesses renting or leasing golf carts and motorized vehicles will be suspended from operating from March 14-17.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Miami spring break rules: No rowdy visitors allowed