It’s going to be a hot week in Rhode Island. Here’s how to keep cool.

As high temperatures and humidity descend on the region this week. water, shade, and sunscreen are recommended when outdoors. (Alexander Castro/Rhode Island Current)

Rhode Islanders will contend with some high temperatures as summer begins this week: The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory late Tuesday afternoon for the Ocean State.

The advisory remains in effect from noon on Wednesday, June 19, through 7 p.m. on Friday, June 21. Heat index values — which measure air temperature and humidity together for a more accurate measure of how hot it ‘feels’ — could reach 98 in Providence, Bristol, and Kent counties. In northern Rhode Island and elsewhere in the region, like in Connecticut and parts of Massachusetts, the heat index could reach 99.

Temperatures could reach 90 degrees in the capital city of Providence on Wednesday, and the National Weather Service estimates a high temp of 92 on Thursday. Some relief could come that night, with a chance of thunderstorms and rain after midnight. Temperatures in the high 80s are likely to continue into next week.

High temperatures can cause heat-related illnesses and can especially affect unhoused people who might not be able to retreat from the sun’s heat as easily. To combat the impending heat, the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency lists cooling centers statewide on its website. Many are libraries, however, which may be closed on Juneteenth, or otherwise have limited open hours. The majority of cooling centers statewide close during regular business hours, but some locations are open later.

The city of Providence lists three cooling centers on its website:

Federal Hill House, 9 Courtland Street, open Monday – Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm

Emmanuel House, 239 public street, Open Monday – Saturday, 9:00am-5:00pm

Providence Rescue Mission, 627 Cranston Street, Open 24/7 during high heat conditions

There’s a handful of 24-hour locations outside of Providence:

Cumberland: Public safety complex, Community room, 1379 Diamond Hill Road

Hopkinton: Police Station, 406 Woodville Road

Pawtucket: Police department lobby, 121 Roosevelt Avenue

Pawtucket: OpenDoors, 1139 Main Street

Warren: Police department lobby, 1 Joyce Street

Crossroads RI will also open a cooling center at 160 Broad St., Providence. You can also call 211 for more information on cooling centers near you.

The state’s health department offered advice on the best practices to avoid heat stroke, exhaustion or cramps in a news release Tuesday. Water, shade, and sunscreen are recommended when being outdoors, while minimizing light sources and using drapes and curtains can cool living spaces.

For people without air conditioning, a single fan can help cool a room. In a particularly hot room, try opening two windows across from each other, with a fan pointed outward of the windows. If the room has a door, leave it open a crack to permit airflow. When it’s cooler at night, you can point the fan inward to bring in cool air from outside.

People who have the day off for Juneteenth may also want to be careful with any planned day drinking: the health department advises avoiding excessive alcohol or caffeine intake during excessive heat.

