Going green! Thousands attend 51st Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade

LAKE COMO — Green outfits, the drone of bagpipes and the thumping of drums filled the streets of Belmar and Lake Como on Sunday as the 51st Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade attracted thousands of onlookers to Main Street.

With sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s, the parade floats, firetrucks and marching bands were met with large crowds of spectators.

More than 200 groups participated in the parade, including the Old Bridge and Belmar chapters of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh and the Port Authority Police Department Pipes and Drums band, said Michael Casserly, father to three of the parade's grand marshals: sisters Michelle, Kacey and Megan.

Michael Casserly said the parade helps to "bring the community together in a positive manner."

"We're really blessed for the support we get from the community so we can hold this parade," he said.

The event attracts so many visitors and participants from across the region that its committee says that Belmar-Lake Como's St. Patrick's Parade is the largest in New Jersey.

Some onlookers even come from out of state, such as Amanda McCullagh, who said she drove more than an hour from outside of Philadelphia to attend. On Main Street, Amanda, her husband and 9-year-old daughter Charlotte joined Amanda's father-in-law Charlie McCullagh of Neptune to watch the parade.

"We enjoy the music and the dancing and the festival and everything," Charlie McCullagh said. "It's really just quite an event."

Three generations of the McCullagh family celebrate their Irish heritage at the 51s annual Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Many parade attendees lived a bit closer.

Ron Epstein of Tinton Falls and Beth Barber of Spring Lake Heights have been coming to the Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade for the three years that they have been dating. This year, they brought their dog Pepper for the first time.

Beth Barber and Ron Epstein pose with their dog Pepper at the Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 3, 2024.

"This has been like a tradition for us," Epstein said.

"I love the bagpipes," Barber said. "There's not too many parades left. It's nice. Everyone's totally into it, getting dressed up and being here."

