‘When is it going to be fixed?’ Ossoff demands answers from postmaster general over mail issues

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is putting more pressure on the post office after Channel 2 Action News exposed problems with long mail delays.

Ossoff and other Georgia lawmakers grilled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy at a hearing last month after their offices kept getting complaints about delays and lost mail and other issues.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot asked Ossoff about the delays and he said, so far, he hasn’t heard back from DeJoy.

“The postmaster general has one job, deliver the mail on time,” Ossoff said about the continuing issues at the brand-new Palmetto postal facility.

Delays and lost mail have plagued the facility since it opened.

Postal employees even sent us this video showing the matrix regional sorter, or MARS machine malfunctioning, sending mail and packages off the conveyor belt onto the floor.

RELATED NEWS:

It’s video like that, along with complaints from people all over north Georgia that has Ossoff angry.

“He is failing the people of Georgia. He owes me answers this week on his progress solving this problem,” Ossoff said.

Just a month ago, Ossoff and a bi-partisan group of Georgia lawmakers grilled DeJoy over the well-documented problems at the Palmetto facility.

At the time, DeJoy promised the problems would be corrected within the next two months.

“When is it going to be fixed?” Ossoff asked DeJoy at the time.

“You will start seeing service improve over … should see it start now and should get to where we need to be in about 60 days,” DeJoy said.

But so far, Ossoff said he hasn’t seen it.

We told you last week that Ossoff sent a follow-up letter Friday demanding an update.

NEW: Sen. Ossoff is demanding an update from USPS Postmaster Louis DeJoy on persistent delays Georgia families and businesses continue to face getting their mail on time. pic.twitter.com/Kn10fTIECU — Ossoff's Office (@SenOssoff) May 9, 2024

He told Elliot that if he can’t get some answers and things don’t improve in Palmetto, maybe DeJoy needs to find new work.

“If he can’t solve this problem, I don’t think he deserves this job,” Ossoff said.

Elliot contacted the postmaster general’s office in Washington, DC for comment on this story, but hasn’t heard back yet.

RELATED NEWS: