'Going Down in the Record Books': Storm Chaser Films Tornado Churning in Oklahoma

A storm chaser who captured incredible video of a tornado churning in Oklahoma said the moment was “going down in the record books” for him.

The confirmed tornado, captured on camera by Clinton H Hendricks IV, caused damage and knocked down power poles northeast of Eldorado on Thursday, May 23, according to Fox 25, citing officials.

No injuries were reported but the tornado prompted strong warnings from the local weather service, who advised residents in its path to take cover. Credit: Clinton H Hendricks IV via Storyful