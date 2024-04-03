'Going to continue it as long as I can': Tonawanda woman celebrates 50 years of platelet donations
A Tonawanda woman celebrated 50 years of platelet donations at Roswell Park on Wednesday.
A Tonawanda woman celebrated 50 years of platelet donations at Roswell Park on Wednesday.
These are the best sports cars under $50,000 you can buy new today.
NASA has given three space companies the chance to design the next generation moon buggy — but only one design will go to space. Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost, and Venturi Astrolab are developing rugged vehicles intended for astronauts to drive around on the lunar surface, from which NASA may choose as early as next year. The three teams will now enter into a 12-month “feasibility phase” that will culminate in a preliminary design review.
Mike Tyson is supposed to step in the ring against Jake Paul on July 20.
Currently, a good CD rate is an annual percentage yield of around 5%. However, rates can fluctuate over time. Here’s how to ensure you’re getting the best rate possible.
DCVC’s target for its first climate-focused fund, DCVC Climate Select, has been all over the place and highlights the roller-coaster venture fundraising conditions of the last few years and how LPs aren't as quick to back new strategies from established managers. The Silicon Valley VC firm launched the fund in December 2022 with a $500 million target, according to an SEC filing. A year later, it lowered its target to $300 million after its year of fundraising brought in only $157 million of commitments by then, according to a December 2023 SEC filing.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.
The nonstick, non-toxic pots and pans produce even results and clean up easily, according to over 15,000 five-star fans.
Investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell amid worries that interest rates will stay higher for longer.
Rice reportedly owned the Corvette and leased the Lamborghini involved in the crash.
Shoppers say this glorious goo reaches cracks and crevices that sprays, wipes and other conventional products miss.
Brave announced on Wednesday that it's bringing its AI assistant, called Leo, to iPhone and iPad users. The AI assistant allows people to ask questions, summarize pages, create content and more. The iOS rollout follows the launch of the AI assistant on Android and desktop.
Q1 sales numbers highlight expansion and diversification in America's pickup sales segments. It's obvious electric trucks aren't going anywhere.
A dead car battery is one of those issues that nearly every driver has to face from time to time. Nowadays, it's even easier than ever thanks to portable jump starters like this one from Nexpow. A portable jump starter doesn't require you to flag down a second vehicle to borrow some charge from since it stores electricity in a convenient little box that fits in your trunk.
You can also save on other models, including $520 off an even bigger screen.
'Schlep a lot of stuff' with this trendy nautical bag — on sale just in time for spring and summer.
Workers who leave their jobs are seeing big pay increases compared to those who don't, potentially forestalling inflation's path downward.
We're only one quarter into 2024, but it's been a busy one for the tech industry.
Double discount alert! 'My puffiness and bags were gone,' says one of 24,000 fans of these revitalizing, collagen-infused patches.