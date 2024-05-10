‘It is going to be combative’: Previewing Michael Cohen’s testimony in Trump hush money trail

TechCrunch

AI startup Anthropic is changing its policies to allow minors to use its generative AI systems -- in certain circumstances, at least. Announced in a post on the company's official blog Friday, Anthropic will begin letting teens and preteens use third-party apps (but not its own apps, necessarily) powered by its AI models so long as the developers of those apps implement specific safety features and disclose to users which Anthropic technologies they're leveraging. In a support article, Anthropic lists several safety measures devs creating AI-powered apps for minors should include, like age verification systems, content moderation and filtering and educational resources on "safe and responsible" AI use for minors.