Going into 2026 election for governor, Ohio AG Dave Yost makes some high-profile moves

As Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost eyes a run for governor in 2026, he is making headlines on a variety of topics, including bringing charges against former FirstEnergy officials, warning college students about protesting while wearing masks and filing a lawsuit to remove two members of the state teacher pension board.

As Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost jockeys for a run for governor in 2026, he is leaning heavily into conservative Republican issues and taking on high-profile cases.

This year, Yost tried to curtail a local judge’s decision to put an anti-transgender law on hold; and brought criminal charges against three men involved in the House Bill 6 bribery scandal, even though federal prosecutors have been leading the investigation for years; campaigned against installing abortion rights into the state constitution; and filed a lawsuit to remove two people from the state teachers' pension board.

He also had messages for Ohio universities and colleges this year. He warned that students could face felony charges if they wear masks during campus protests and he advised campus officials against awarding diversity-based scholarships, prompting Ohio University to hit pause on $450,000 in student grants.

Yost's chief rival in the Republican race for governor is Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who is also busy traveling Ohio and sending out press releases. Husted, though, is focusing on economic and workforce development while Yost is inserting himself into topics that attract more attention.

It's common for candidates to shift to be more partisan in advance of a tight primary race. And in today's environment, most Republicans are eager to show loyalty to Donald Trump, knowing that his endorsement can be critical to securing a win.

In 2016, Yost posted on Facebook that he wouldn't support Trump for president, saying "Mr. Trump is not merely flawed -- his thirst for power at any cost makes him unfit for public trust. What would he not do with public power?"

This year, Yost filed a brief supporting Trump's claim to presidential immunity from criminal charges related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announces the indictments of two former Akron-based FirstEnergy executives and ex-Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chairman Sam Randazzo on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Springboard: attorney general to governor

In Ohio, attorneys general often try to use the job as a springboard to the governor's office. In 2018, Mike DeWine jumped from AG to governor, winning against a former attorney general.

With more than 700 lawyers on staff, the attorney general represents state agencies, collects public debts, enforces consumer protection laws, acts as a special prosecutor when requested by other governments and operates the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

"Yost wants to be governor and attorneys general have the advantage of getting media attention. He's not ignoring that asset," said Terry Casey, a Republican consultant.

Yost, of Columbus, brushes aside any question that his office activity is tied to his political ambitions.

Ohio Wesleyan University political scientist Brianna Mack said Yost's recent efforts demonstrate him trying to play both sides: win moderate general election votes but also appeal to GOP primary voters.

"So, on one end, he's signaling to the GOP 'Look, I'm towing the line,' while also signaling to the undecided public that 'Hey, I exist and I'm doing these things,'" Mack said.

Abortion politics

Yost opposes abortion. So, it's not surprising that within hours of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision on abortion in June 2022, Yost asked a court to lift a stay that blocked an Ohio law banning most abortions. That law was in effect for almost three months, leading Ohioans to seek abortions in other states.

Eighteen months later, Yost campaigned against Issue 1, the abortion rights ballot question that voters approved in November 2023.

He made clear that several laws would be blocked if the abortion rights amendment passed, including the state's ban on most abortions: "Some of Ohio’s laws may be defensible, but the heartbeat act would not exist if Issue 1 passes," according to Yost's analysis.

In the months since Issue 1 passed, Yost has defended the state's abortion restrictions and bans against lawsuits to block them. In one instance, Yost's team said Ohioans didn't intend to eliminate a 24-hour waiting period for abortions.

"The attorney general is acting as though the amendment doesn't say what it says and the people of Ohio didn't pass the law they passed," said Jessie Hill, an attorney working to block the state's abortion restrictions.

Abortion isn't the only culture war issue that Yost is involved in. He has joined other attorneys general to sue the federal government to unravel anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ and transgender people established under President Joe Biden. And he moved to limit a local judge's ability to put a statewide hold on a law that restricts gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

Federal cases

Yost also has joined forces with other state attorneys general to file “amicus” briefs on an array of issues. An amicus brief is a way of commenting on a case without being a party to it.

Yost joined amicus briefs in 277 federal court cases. DeWine signed on to 125 federal cases before the U.S. Supreme Court by the time he was finishing his second term as attorney general.

In federal cases, Yost has used his office to say on behalf of Ohio that:

The prosecution of Donald Trump in the January 6th insurrection is “an attempt to silence or imprison Biden’s political rival."

The Environmental Protection Agency’s “good neighbor” rule, which seeks to limit air pollution spreading downwind to other states, should be blocked.

The National Extreme Risk Protection Resource Center, which seeks to help states enforce red flag gun laws, is flawed attempt to reduce gun violence.

Texas should be allowed to enforce its state immigration laws.

Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, used harmful tactics to addict young people to social media.

Yost said he declines to sign onto amicus briefs more often than the opts to join his fellow state attorneys general. Ohio joined amicus briefs in 47% of the cases where his office received a request to join, according to the AG's office.

His criteria for joining such briefs include examining Ohio's interest in the case and how far along the federal appeals process the case may be.

Election 2026: Who might run for Ohio governor?

Ohio GOP voters could see a robust, and maybe crowded, primary for governor in 2026. Due to term limits, DeWine cannot run for a third term. That means it'll be an open seat for the first time in eight years.

Democrats last held the governor's office 2007 to 2011 when Ted Strickland won. Since then, Ohio has trended Republican and voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

On the Republican side, Yost, Husted and state Treasurer Robert Sprague are all interested, and wildcard candidates could jump in as well.

Husted and Yost have more time logged as statewide officeholders than Sprague, giving them more name recognition.

But Mack said Yost and Husted each have connections to the House Bill 6 scandal that could hurt them. Yost was close to former Ohio GOP chairman Matt Borges, one of the men convicted in the public corruption case in federal court. And FirstEnergy Corp., which paid bribes to get legislation passed, gave $1 million through a dark money group to back Husted's 2017 run for governor.

A Husted spokeswoman responded: "The Husted campaign never received this donation and is not affiliated with any of these groups."

Mack said their connections to the House Bill 6 case could be used against Yost and Husted.

"The ads write themselves," she said.

