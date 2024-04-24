Goh, California mayors call for permanent funding for local homelessness programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and other mayors from California’s largest cities met in Sacramento on Tuesday calling for permanent funding to tackle homelessness issues.

“We call upon (lawmakers) to support cities with no less than $1 billion in funding as, together, we seek sustainable systemic change to end California’s paramount crisis of homelessness.”

Goh said she wants the state’s homeless, housing assistance and prevention program stabilized and a commitment from the Newsom administration that funding levels for those programs be permanent.

Since 2018, the state has provided direct grants to local governments for programs to help unhoused people in those cities or counties.

The state auditor recently found the group overseeing the lion’s share of that funding has not properly tracked how that $24 billion worth of aid was spent over the last five years.

