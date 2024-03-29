Gogglebox airs tribute to George Gilbey following his death

Gogglebox has paid tribute to former cast member George Gilbey, following his death aged 40.

The reality star's passing, who also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, was confirmed earlier this week (March 27).

Friday's (March 29) episode of Gogglebox ended with a special in memoriam card dedicated to George, which featured a photo of him appearing on the show alongside his mum Linda and late stepfather Pete.

Channel 4

The Independent reported that George had tragically died in a workplace accident.

A show spokesperson told Digital Spy: "George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and stepdad Pete. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George's family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy."

A statement has since been released on behalf of George's mum Linda, who thanked the public for their well wishes and support.

"Linda wants to say a huge thank you to everyone who has sent condolence. She just wants everyone to remember him for who he was. She's obviously hurt at the minute but it's hugely appreciated," said George's CBB co-star Ricci Guarnaccio (via The Independent).

"For the family, for Linda, she really, really wants everyone to know she's taken back. And she's getting shown a lot of the messages that come through because she doesn't really deal with Twitter and stuff.

"All the messages that people have been saying — all the stories, all the good times that George has brought to their lives, and all the funny memories they've got from Gogglebox and Big Brother — it does mean a lot to her. So if people could keep doing that, it would be appreciated."

George joined the Gogglebox family in 2013, before leaving the series three years later. His family continued appearing until his stepfather Pete's death in 2021.

Gogglebox airs and streams on Friday nights at 9pm Channel 4.

