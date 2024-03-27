GoFundMe started for Antioch father struck by dirt biker

(KRON) — A GoFundMe was started for Guillermo Cervantes, an Antioch husband who was struck by a dirt biker last Monday. Cervantes is currently in critical condition and is in need of financial help for his wife and four children.

According to the Antioch Police Department, the crash originally occurred at 5:49 p.m. last Monday in the area of W 4th and L Street in Antioch, where a 20-year-old dirt biker was entering an intersection at “a high rate of speed.”

When entering the intersection, police said the dirt bike collided with a white van that also entered the intersection at the same time, injuring the 52-year-old Cervantes.

Police then arrived on the scene “within seconds.” Despite medics performing life-saving injuries on both parties, however, the motorcyclist unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the van, Cervantes, is currently at John Muir Hospital in critical condition, with major head trauma and “on a breathing tube fighting for his life,” Karina Cornelius said, the starter of the GoFundMe.

According to Cornelius, Cervantes’ wife was working at Guadalajara Taqueria, a taqueria that was just a few blocks away from Cervantes when the crash occurred.

The family has a goal of reaching $25,000. As of this report, $6,500 have been raised. The GoFundMe can be found here.

