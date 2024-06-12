GoFundMe pages created for families of Oshkosh girls who died in ATV crash

OSHOSH - GoFundMe pages have been created to assist the families of 11-year-old Mesa Fredenhagen and 7-year-old Kennedi Harris after the Oshkosh girls were killed in a crash with a car while riding an ATV June 11.

Three separate GoFundMe pages state they aim to raise funds to help the families pay hospital bills, funeral costs and other expenses.

A page titled “In loving memory of Mesa Fredenhagen” (at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mesa-fredenhagen?qid=5d275ab35090be5ab7fecf6807cafbd3) has a goal of $20,000 and had raised $4,610 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Mesa Fredenhagen

“Mesa was a bright light for her family and friends,” the page said. “She was spunky, giggly, strong-willed, and beautiful. She loved horses, coloring, reading, and being with her favorite people. Mesa had just turned 11 and was enjoying the beginning of her summer break.”

Another page, titled "In Memory of Mesa Fredenhagen" (at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-mesa-fredenhagen?qid=5d275ab35090be5ab7fecf6807cafbd3) has a goal of $10,000 and had raised $656 as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Mesa had a deep love for horses and being with people she loved," the page said. "She also enjoyed coloring and reading and brought a smile to everyone's face when she was around them."

Kennedi Harris

A page titled "Support Allex and Cody During This Tragic Time" (at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-allex-and-cody-during-this-tragic-time?qid=0ebe60a0593e7c7cde19ba68e95355c7) aims to raise $20,000 for the family of Kennedi Harris and had raised $6,835 as of Wednesday evening.

"Kennedi was smart, funny, caring, compassionate, and goofy," the page said. "She was living her life to the fullest, being the adventurous little girl she was when she passed."

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Bonnie View Road near State 44.

Fredenhagen and Harris were riding an ATV when it collided with a car on Bonnie View Road near State 44 at around 12:41 p.m. Tuesday, Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver of the car was identified as a 43-year-old Oshkosh woman who was traveling with her 13-year-old son as a passenger. The woman also suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the woman immediately called 911 after the crash, and she and her son began to render first aid to the victims. One of the girls died at the scene while the other was taken to a local hospital before later succumbing to her injuries.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office had released no further details about the crash as of Wednesday afternoon.

