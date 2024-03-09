GoFundMe page established for family of Chasity and Zella Nunez

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family of Chasity and Zella Nunez, the mother and daughter killed by gunfire in Worcester on Tuesday.

"The Nunez family finds themselves in profound sorrow," reads the page, set up by Quadasha O'Leary on behalf of Ben Nunez. "The loss of Chasity and Zella, coupled with the incomprehensible nature of their passing, has left us reeling with grief. As friends of the Nunez family, we humbly reach out through this GoFundMe campaign, seeking your assistance in any form possible. Whether through financial contributions or sharing our cause, every gesture of support, no matter how small, is profoundly valued."

By early Saturday morning, the page, which was created Friday afternoon, had $13,795 in donations toward a $25,000 goal. The page says that the money raised will help the family pay for funeral expenses, and anything left over will benefit Chasity Nunez's 2-year-old daughter.

Chasity Nunez worked as a patient safety and clinical quality program coordinator at MIT Health. She was also a patient administration specialist for the Connecticut National Guard, serving in a unit based in Danbury.

Zella was a sixth-grade student in the Worcester Public Schools.

