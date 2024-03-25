GoFundMe created for a former Chiefs cheerleader who died at the age of 40

The Chiefs cheerleaders shared a sorrowful message last week on social media following the unexpected death of former member, Krystal (Cunningham) Anderson.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent passing of CC alum Krystal. Krissy cheered with us for over 100 games from 2006-2011 and 2013-2016,” the Chiefs cheerleaders wrote on an X thread.

“During that time, she attended the Pro Bowl as the Chiefs representative in 2015, served as a captain of her team, cheered during the London game, and visited our troops around the world, including in Iraq, Kuwait, and throughout the United States.

“She was loved and adored by her teammates, fans, and strangers who were never strangers for long. After her time as a cheerleader, she continued to share her love of dance and Chiefs Cheer by serving in an alumni role on gameday, practices, and at events.”

Anderson, who lived in Leawood, passed away Wednesday shortly after the birth of her daughter, who was born at rest, according to an obituary at Legacy.com.

A GoFundMe that was established in Anderson’s honor said she died at the age of 40 of sepsis. As of Monday morning, more than $62,000 had been raised.

The description for the GoFundMe noted the impact Anderson had on those around her: “Krissy was more than a wife, mother, daughter or friend; she was magic personified. Her radiant smile could light up the darkest room, and her sassy responses never failed to bring laughter and joy. She loved with her whole heart, leaving an imprint on everyone fortunate enough to know her.”

The Legacy obituary said Anderson helped with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Kansas City, Gabriella’s Little Library and the First Hand Foundation.

“She fiercely advocated for Black women in STEM and women’s health,” the obituary noted. “In her spare time, she enjoyed dancing, laughing with her sisters, practicing and teaching yoga, dinners with exotic and spicy food, and spending couch time with her husband and their two dogs, Sprocket and Louie.”

The Chiefs cheerleaders plan to honor Anderson in the future.

“We will miss her kind spirit, joyful energy, and her sparkle,” it wrote in an X post. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones. We will cherish every moment we had with her. At a later date, we will share how we will continue to honor her legacy.”

