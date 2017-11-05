Goff throws career-best 4 TDs, Rams rout defenseless Giants

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass to Robert Woods for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff set career highs with four touchdown throws and 311 yards passing, Todd Gurley ran for two more scores and the surprising Los Angeles Rams made one big play after another in beating the defenseless New York Giants 51-17 on Sunday.

The win was the fifth in six games for the Rams, whose 6-2 start is the franchise's best since 2001, when the club went 14-2 in the regular season and eventually lost to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles did everything right in remaining unbeaten in four road games, five if a "home" win in London is included.

The Rams' high-powered offense showed no rust coming off the bye, scoring on eight of their first nine possessions. The defense force three turnovers that the offense turned into 17 points and the special teams blocked a third-quarter punt that Gurley converted into his second TD.

Greg Zuerlein added three field goals as Rams had the biggest offense performance against the Giants in a home game since Cleveland beat them 52-21 in the regular-season finale in 1964.

Eli Manning (20 of 36 for 220) threw two touchdown passes and become the seventh NFL quarterback to reach the 50,000-mark with his completion of a garbage-time pass to Sterling Shepard in the fourth quarter. His touchdown covered 5 yards to Tavarres King and 10 yards to Evan Engram.

The loss dropped the Giants to 1-7, and it certainly has to put coach Ben McAdoo's future in question just one year after he led the team to the playoffs.

He suspended cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Tuesday for missing a workout Monday and the depleted secondary was torched by Goff, who was 14 of 22 with no interceptions.

Goff's touchdowns were 8 yards to tight end Tyler Higbee, 52 to Robert Woods, 67 to Sammy Watkins and 4 to Woods.

The touchdown pass to Higbee came after Aaron Donald sacked Manning and forced a fumble that Connor Barwin recovered.

The play that killed the Giants was the 52-yarder to Woods on a third-and-33 screen play on which the receiver was barely touched. It turned a 10-7 lead into a 10-point advantage and New York never looked the same in seeing its seven-game winning streak against the Rams end.

