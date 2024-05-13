Godfrey-Lee Public Schools closed Monday due to threat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after Godfrey-Lee Public Schools was forced to close Monday due to a threat, the district said.

According to a news release from Kent Intermediate Schools District, Godfrey-Lee Public Schools is closed on Monday out of an abundance of caution.

The Grand Rapids and Wyoming police departments are investigating the threat, according to the release.

“The safety and well-being of our students and our staff is our top priority and we take all threats seriously. We are waiting for further information from law enforcement before clearing our staff, students, and community to return to our campuses. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” Godfrey-Lee Public Schools superintendent Arnetta Thompson said in a news release.

No additional information about the threat was released Monday morning.

