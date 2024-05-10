‘God please protect me’: Dash cam captures moment driver gets caught in tornado along I-65

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver’s dash camera captured a terrifying moment Wednesday as an EF3 tornado crossed over Interstate 65 near Columbia.

The driver came to a stop just as the tornado was passing over the interstate. That’s when, amid a blur of rain and wind, a white van could be seen tumbling down from the sky. The van landed upside down on the side of the highway.

The man was on the phone with his wife as it was all unfolding. During the video, they can be heard praying, with the man repeatedly shouting, “God please protect me.” He and his wife, who was driving behind him, were uninjured.

At this time, it’s still unclear if the driver of the van was injured. A survey team from the National Weather Service said the tornado touched down near Spring Hill around 5:45 p.m., reaching wind speeds of up to 140 miles per hour and stretching half a mile wide.

One woman died after her mobile home was thrown into the trees by the tornado and at least 12 more people were injured, according to first responders. Officials said the woman who died was inside her home when the tornado struck.

Gov. Bill Lee spent time Thursday surveying the damage and visiting some of the hardest hit areas, including where the death was reported. Maury County Emergency Agency Director Jeff Hardy told Lee and other state officials that 105 homes were damaged in the storms.

Maury County was one of several areas hit by tornadoes during the severe weather on Wednesday, May 8. So far, officials have confirmed that at least six tornadoes touched down in the Middle Tennessee area.

