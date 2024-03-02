God’s Pit Crew sending relief supplies to Texas Pandhandle

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– God’s Pit Crew is providing relief supplies to the Texas Panhandle to provide aid during the ongoing deadly wildfire outbreak damaging the state.

God’s Pit Crew is sending a semi-load of Blessing Buckets, which are five-gallon buckets containing valuable resources, including non-perishable food, water, hygiene items, first-aid kits, bibles, and handwritten notes of encouragement. These items will be sent soon and travel to the Encounter Church in Amarillo, Texas where the supplies will be distributed by officials in the area to anyone in need.

“So many homes have been destroyed and many residents have had to evacuate leaving behind everything to escape the approaching fire,” said Chris Chiles, God’s Pit Crew Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator. “We are praying for all those who have been impacted and pray that we can provide help as soon as possible to those desperately in need.”

God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson hopes the relief supplies being sent will be a way to bring hope and healing to the state. “The continuing wildfires have been devastating and heartbreaking to hear about,” said Johnson. “We pray that the help and supplies our ministry is sending will bring much needed relief to all those affected, and we truly appreciate all of our unwavering volunteers and donors that make our response possible.”

The wildfire has recently grown and is now impacting over one million acres of land. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is only 3% contained at this time.

