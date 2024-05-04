God’s Pit Crew provides essentials for communities dealing with severe weather

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– God’s Pit Crew is working with ministry partners to help respond to the devastating floods currently impacting southeast Texas.

On Thursday, May 2, Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration as severe weather continues to impact the Lone Star state. Multiple communities and roadways in the Houston area are not impassable, and it is reported that 700 homes are already flooded near Conroe.

God’s Pit Crew, in partnership with Houston-based Christian broadcast group, KSBJ, hosted are distributing Pallets of Blessing Buckets, which include non-perishable food, water, hygiene items, first-aid kits, Bibles, and handwritten notes of encouragement to members of the Houston community.

“As the area continues to survey the situation and implement steps moving forward in the recovery process, we’ll be in constant communication with partners in that area and ready to provide assistance where needed,” stated Chris Chiles, God’s Pit Crew Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator. “The situation is terrible and seems it will get worse as more water is released from the reservoirs.”

Along with helping communities in southeast Texas, the non-profit recently sent Blessing Buckets to communities in Oklahoma, to aid victims impacted by the ongoing tornado outbreak in the Midwest.

“Our committed volunteers, donors, and partners make it possible for us to respond with urgency,” said God’s Pit Crew Chief Operating Officer Brandon Nuckles. “All donations received for disaster relief efforts allow our ministry to aid disaster victims with life-sustaining supplies that are prepared and ready to go when needed – and we are so thankful for that support.”

For more information about God’s Pit Crew and their mission, visit their website.

