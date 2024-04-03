GoCary adding bus service to NC State, fairgrounds and downtown Apex

Three new bus routes will soon give GoCary riders greater access to the Wake County community.

Currently, riders can move around Cary on six routes and travel to Raleigh and throughout the Triangle via transfer points. Bus fares are free across the Triangle.

By next year, GoCary riders will be able to travel around downtown Cary and to N.C. State University, the N.C. State Fairgrounds and downtown Apex.

The new routes — Route 11, which will go to N.C. State; Route 12, which will go to downtown Apex; and the Downtown Circulator — were created based on public input.

And more people are riding the bus.

▪ GoCary saw 248,381 passengers in 2022 and 348,590 last year.

▪ Kelly Blazey, the town’s transit director, said GoCary anticipates 425,000 riders this year.

Construction on the new bus stops will begin this spring. Solar caps installed on the bus-stop posts will allow riders to illuminate the stops by pushing a button, Blazey said.

The stops will also be built to meet all ADA accessibility standards, including having a level, concrete boarding pad and connection to the sidewalk.

GoCary Route 11

This route will connect the Cary Depot, at 211 N. Academy St., to N.C. State University and the fairgrounds.

It will make 38 stops along North Harrison Avenue, Northeast Maynard Road, Chapel Hill Road, Corporate Center Drive, Trinity Road and Blue Ridge Road.

Buses will run every 30 minutes, consistent with the current GoCary service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and every 60 minutes from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

As more people ride GoCary buses, the demand for more stops and access increases. The town of Cary has added three new fixed stops, including Route 11, which will take riders from Cary to NC State University and the fairgrounds.

GoCary Route 12

This route will convert the current regional Apex-Cary Express route from weekday express service to a local route for GoCary.

There will be 34 stops between the Cary Depot and downtown Apex along High House Road, Old Apex Road and North Salem Street.

Like Route 11, buses will run every 30 minutes, consistent with the current GoCary service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and every 60 minutes from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Downtown Circulator

This route will run between Cary Town Hall, Downtown Cary Park, and other downtown locations along Chatham Street. Blazey said the bus will begin operating later this spring, although the start date has yet to be determined.

There will be 11 stops along Wilkinson Avenue, East Chatham Street, South Walker Street, South Academy Street and West Chatham Street.

The route will only operate from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday., from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Soon, riders can travel throughout Downtown Cary on the Downtown Circulator route. The route will begin operation later this spring with 11 proposed bus stops.

How will the routes be funded?

Wake Transit will fund Routes 11 and 12, while the Downtown Circulator will need support from Cary’s general fund in the upcoming town budget.

The town’s current budget has $1.5 million for bus-stop design and construction to support Routes 11 and 12. The Wake Transit Plan, funded through a half-cent sales tax, will reimburse the cost. Another $1.6 million in operating costs will be included in the town’s transit budget request for fiscal year 2025, Blazey said.

Additionally, there is $169,000 in general fund money in Cary’s budget that will support the Downtown Circulator route. A year of operating costs, about $463,000, will be included in the town’s transit request for the budget next year.

Blazey said Cary’s transit department is considering continuing fare-free service in 2025. A decision will be made by June as part of the town’s annual budget process.