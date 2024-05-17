Goats, sheep wandering I-64 rescued and more Virginia headlines
• “GOP primary battle turns Va.’s 5th District into a political Tilt-a-Whirl.”—Washington Post
• “Democratic race to replace Rep. Wexton gets first negative attack.”—Washington Post
• “Charges dropped against several arrested at UVa protest.”—Daily Progress
• “Racism, hate speech, harassment evident on Kempsville baseball team, VBCPS says.”—WTKR
• “Hoofing it along I-64: Goats, sheep rescued after wandering onto highway in Chesapeake.”—Virginian-Pilot
