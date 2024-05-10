Goats get loose from Pittsburgh enclosure after severe storms

Some farm animals took advantage of Tuesday’s severe weather to make an escape from their city enclosure.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh said “the goats and Diamond the donkey had a field day when they escaped their enclosure at the Bedford EnVision Center from a hole that was created by the storm’s strong winds.”

Tuesday's storms led to quite the comedic adventure for our @AllGoatscape friends Wednesday evening.



The goats and Diamond the Donkey had a field day when they escaped their enclosure at the Bedford EnVision Center from a hole that was created by the storm's strong winds.



The goats were there clearing invasive plants. Diamond was there to protect the goats.

All the animals were safely returned to their enclosure and no injuries were reported, the housing authority said.

