Goat milk skincare brand sees business boom since Dragon's Den

A man who set up a goats milk cosmetic business after being diagnosed with osteoporosis says business has boomed since appearing on Dragon's Den.

Nick King, 62, from Chew Stoke, used to be a policeman before a car crash led to the diagnosis of osteoporosis.

After discovering the high calcium content of goats milk he set up Goats of the Gorge, a skincare brand.

Mr King was featured on Dragons Den on 7 March but failed to secure any investment from the dragons.

They were given advice about how to grow their brand.

"Minutes after it was aired and I had explained the benefits of the goats milk, orders were coming in one after another and we have been extremely busy since that exposure." said Mr King.

Mr King was a police officer with Avon and Somerset Police but took an early retirement in 2017.

He explained that he "blacked out" in a minor car crash on Park Street in Bristol which led to him discovering the benefits of goats milk.

"I started making the soap in my kitchen and after some amazing feedback I decided to give it a go."

'Absolutely amazing'

Mr King officially set the business up in 2020 and spent two years displaying at farmers markets across Bristol and Somerset.

Co-owner Ricky King added: "In the last four five months we have continued to grow the business working with some major retailers.

"It was unfortunate the dragons didn't invest but we took their feedback on and really kept driving the business forward.

"We're working on some big contracts so its starting to head in the right direction for us and getting the story across to the public."

The business gets its goats milk from the award-winning Kerborne dairy herd, who graze just three miles away from the business and Bruton Dairy.

Mr Nick king added that they have a licence from DEFRA to use the milk from the Kerborne goats which was being wasted before and money now helps pays for the goats upkeep.

"Its been a great benefit, particularly for my osteoporosis, and the reviews left on our website have been absolutely amazing," he said.

