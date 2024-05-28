The Goat Lab, The Grove in Lowell offer services for those affected by severe weather

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Goat Lab Brewery and The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell are both opening for people affected by the recent severe weather in Benton County.

Both locations will offer free food, water and wi-fi as well as places for you to charge your phone or tablet.

Bill Adams is the owner of Goat Lab Brewery and The Grove. He says this is a way to not only give back to the community, but for storm victims to stop and take a break.

“This is our motto, how do we become part of the community? How do we help the community? So here’s cheers to Rogers and Lowell and Centerton and Decatur, all of Benton County. You know we’re part of the community, and so we want everybody to know that we’re here for you as well,” Adams said.

Adams says he’s lived in Northwest Arkansas for many years, and despite growth, he says a sense of community remains. Goat Lab Brewery and The Grove plan to do it all again May 28.

