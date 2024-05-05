Goat, kids seized by CCSPCA after Laton animal abuse arrest

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following an arrest of a man in Fresno County after hundreds of dead and malnourished animals were discovered Friday, the Central California SPCA announced they will be leading the investigation.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a home on Mt. Whitney and Chestnut Avenues near Laton for a report of deplorable conditions.

Upon arrival, deputies report about 300 animals ranging from ducks to dogs either dead or malnourished. Four teens were also found to have been living on the property that reportedly “looked like a landfill.”

As a result, investigators arrested the owner of the property, identified as 41-year-old Carl Mendes under suspicion of child neglect and animal cruelty.

Three CCSPCA Humane Officers responded to the scene on Friday and after finding the animals “in absolutely inhumane conditions,” they worked with deputies and Fresno Humane Animal Services to remove dozens of animals from the property.

CCSPCA says they seized seven goats, six of which were kids— or newborns, to be examined. One of the baby goats started to crash and had to be transferred to an emergency veterinarian where it was stabilized.

Unfortunately, officials say the baby goat was not improving and was humanely euthanized. The other kids were examined on Saturday at a local vet where they were all found to have bacterial infections.

CCSPCA says all are now being treated and will remain in their care as they lead the animal cruelty investigation on this case.

Officials ask anyone who suspects animal cruelty can report it online on the CCSPCA website.

