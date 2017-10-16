Goalkeeper dies after collision in Indonesian league game

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia's soccer community was grieving Monday following the death of a veteran goalkeeper after a collision during a weekend league game.

Choirul Huda, 38, slumped to the ground following a collision with Persela teammate Ramon Rodrigues de Mesquita during Sunday's game against Semen Padang at Surajaya Stadium in East Java. Huda was treated at the stadium before being rushed to a nearby hospital, but died several hours later.

In a statement released by the club, doctor Yudistira Andri Nugroho said Huda, the team captain and a veteran of more than 500 games since his debut in 1999, sustained a traumatic injury and died of cardiac arrest.

"We tried all efforts to save him, but unfortunately his heart did not respond," said Nugroho, one of a team of doctors from Dr. Soegiri General Hospital.

Edy Rahmayadi, the chairman of Indonesia's football association, issued a statement Monday saying "Indonesian football grieves and loses with the death of Choirul Huda, one of Indonesia's best goalkeepers. May your soul rest in peace."

It was the fourth death in the Indonesian league since 2000, most caused by collisions between players.

Persela coach Aji Santoso said the Huda was attempting to save a goal-scoring chance from Semen Padang player Marcel Sacramento in the 44th minute when the accident occurred.