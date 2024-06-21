Goad receives special Father's Day greeting

Jun. 20—Chester Goad woke to a special Father's Day present this year when he received a text message with a picture from the International Space Station looking down on earth with a paper that read, "In loving memory of Corban Goad. #CorbanStrong."

"We have been amazed really at the way God used a great friend who happened to be related to an astronaut to show how much He loves us and sees us. Grieving families need and want to talk about their kids but it's especially meaningful when others recognize them. So to have this moment for Corban in space is amazing," Chester Goad said.

Chester and Joy Goad lost their son, Corban Scott Goad, in a car wreck in 2022 at 21 years old. Their son worked with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office in the corrections department and was off duty when the wreck occurred. His last words were with a paramedic, who was a first-responder to the accident.

The Goads shared that when Corban was in third grade in 2009 he won a Tennessee Tech science contest and got to talk to the crew at the International Space Station for STS-129. The crew for that mission included pilot Barry "Butch" Wilmore of Cookeville.

He was always fascinated with space.

"The poster from that mission still hangs on Corban's wall, untouched, in his bedroom," Goad said.

Corban eventually became a student at Tennessee Tech, and astronaut Wilmore landed a seat on the Tennessee Tech Board of Trustees at the same time. Corban left Tennessee Tech as the pandemic ended and went to work for the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Then the Goads lost Corban in 2022.

Their grief and pain was unimaginable.

Last week Commander Wilmore flew back to space on the Boeing Starliner and is back aboard the International Space station.

Chester shared on his Facebook page, "As it happens, a close friend from back home, happens to be Butch Wilmore's sister-in-law. I don't know how it all went down, except to say I know God did something amazing here. Last night I couldn't sleep. It's my second Father's Day without Corban. I prayed and asked God if He'd tell Corban I love him. This morning [Father's Day] I woke up to a text including some very special pictures. I believe God used my good friend, along with an astronaut, who both love Him, to show me that He sees me and that He loves our family."

The Goads started Serve Strong: Corban Scott Goad Memorial Foundation established in Corban's memory and is dedicated to serving first responders who have to deal with tragedies such as the death of their son and other high-stress situations on a daily basis.

"We're definitely forever grateful to Barry 'Butch' Wilmore for taking the time to do something incredible like this. We know Corban would be thrilled," Goad said.

He posted on Facebook, "For anyone out there who is grieving, whenever you begin to think God doesn't see you, look around. He'll show you He does. If you know someone who's grieving, maybe you can ask how God can use you to show someone His amazing love. If you do, trust me, He's gonna show up in a big way no matter how distant you feel. If you know someone who needs to be encouraged, please share this or tag them. God is good. Happy Father's Day and special thanks to [Commander Wilmore] and special thanks to my awesome buddy for life Lorrie Bradshaw ..."

Visit servestrong.us for more information about the Serve Strong: Corban Scott Goad Memorial Foundation.

