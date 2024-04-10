Gnadenhutten motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Clay Township

CLAY TOWNSHIP ‒ A Gnadenhutten man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 36 near Gnadenhutten.

According to the New Philadelphia post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, Charles Dayton Cox, 63, of Gnadenhutten, was traveling west on U.S. 36 on a 1994 Honda Gold Wing SE motorcycle at 4:20 p.m. when he slowed to turn left onto Township Road 454A. The motorcycle was struck in the rear by a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Raven Kolton-Lee Reynolds, 21, of West Lafayette.

The motorcycle went off the right side of the road, struck a tree and came to rest down an embankment.

Cox was transported by the Arrowhead Joint Fire District in Gnadenhutten to Trinity Hospital Twin City, where he was pronounced dead.

Reynolds was treated at the scene for injuries by the Uhrichsville Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Gnadenhutten motorcyclist killed in Clay Township crash Tuesday