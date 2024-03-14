Glynnwood offers huge home in small Montgomery neighborhood

A stunning five-bedroom home is freshly painted and for sale in east Montgomery’s peaceful Glynnwood neighborhood. The two-story, 3,900 square foot design features soaring ceilings, natural light, wood floors and an attention to detail.

Glynnwood is located off the north side of Vaughn Road, about a mile east of Wynlakes. Vibrant churches, a country club, and plentiful shopping and dining along Vaughn Road are all less than five minutes from a Glynnwood address.

The beautiful home at 8106 Nunn Trace in Glynnwood sits on a cul-de-sac and was built in 2000. The design includes five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms within 3,900 square feet of living space. The property is for sale for $610,000.

“Glynnwood is a small neighborhood where neighbors can get to know each other,” Realtor Kelli Gilliam said. “They have a ladies Bunco group and a Christmas party, a fall block party, a progressive dinner in December as well as a ‘welcome’ committee which genuinely cares about the residents.”

Homes in Glynnwood were built from 2000 to 2006, she added. “The homes feature large lots with mature trees, giving the peaceful feeling of being in the country while the convenience of being less than 10 minutes from EastChase shopping and dining,” Gilliam said.

“A former model home, the house has lots of extras and five bedrooms and a bonus room, which is rare,” Gilliam said. “Several of the rooms have tall windows providing natural light and picturesque views of the park-like grounds. The home is move-in ready with fresh paint, wood floors, new carpet upstairs, stylish fixtures, and a new tankless water heater.”

The floor plan has a downstairs guest suite and owner's suite. Both suites have wood floors. Each of the three upstairs bedrooms have access to adjoining bathrooms. The stylish bonus room has a vaulted ceiling.

Entertaining is easy thanks to a butler’s pantry with a wine cooler in the formal dining room, a gas cooktop, and stainless appliances, including a double oven in the kitchen. A large great room has a gas fireplace and tall windows overlooking the well-landscaped fenced yard and mature trees.

An upstairs game room includes a built-in desk, bookshelves, and a wet bar. In addition to the double garage, there is a third bay for lawn equipment, a golf cart, a workshop, or storage.

The property is for sale for $610,000.

Breaking It Down

Spacious homes, yards

Mature trees, beautiful landscaping

Lone entrance

Small, quiet neighborhood

Near country club, vibrant churches

Homeowners association

By The Numbers

At least three homes have been sold in the past year

The homes were sold in a price range from about $549,000 to about $640,000

At least one home is for sale

The home is priced at $610,000

The home for sale measures 3,900 square feet

To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtor Kelli H. Gilliam at 334-221-1283.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, travel east on Interstate 85 and take the Taylor Road exit. Take a right onto Taylor Road and travel west. At the intersection of Taylor and Vaughn roads, take a left onto Vaughn Road. Travel past Sturbridge and Wynlakes. Take a left onto Glynnwood Drive just past Eastern Forest to enter the neighborhood.

Source: Realtor Kelli H. Gilliam

