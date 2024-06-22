Glynn County police arrests suspect in gas station assault after three-week investigation

The Glynn County Police Department has announced the apprehension of a suspect in connection with an assault that left a man severely injured at a local gas station over three weeks ago.

Corey Burnett, a resident of Glynn County, was arrested on June 21 and charged with Aggravated Battery.

According to the GCPS, the incident took place on May 25 at the Sunoco Gas Station located at 2764 Highway 17 South. The victim, who was traveling to Florida, was preparing to fuel his vehicle when he was attacked.

The assault reportedly left the man unconscious and with severe injuries, including broken facial bones, a broken nose, and a laceration above his eye that required six stitches.

Following the incident, the GCPD Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and successfully identified Burnett as the assailant. He has since been booked into the Glynn County Detention Center.

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information about the case to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-7802. Tips can also be reported to the non-emergency line at (912) 554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.