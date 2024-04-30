Glynn County officer arrested after trying to fight with police after his birthday party

Action News Jax is learning more about the Glynn County police officer arrested over the weekend.

The police department released a statement on Sunday that one of its officers was arrested for disorderly conduct and cruelty toward children. According to that release, the Kingsland Police Department arrested Officer Zachery Hampel early Sunday morning after a disturbance was reported at his home.

According to a newly released report, he was arrested after locking himself in his home with a gun.

Police said it happened after Hampel’s wife confronted him during his birthday party about a rumor he had kissed one of his coworkers.

Kingsland police say Hampel tried fighting with them before he was arrested without further incident.

He’s facing disorderly conduct charges and is on leave without pay.

