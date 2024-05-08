'The glue that held our city together': Late Albuquerque city councilor honored in creative way

May 7—For more than two decades, Ken Sanchez served his hometown of Albuquerque, first as a Bernalillo County commissioner for six years, then as a member of the Albuquerque City Council for 15 years, representing the West Side.

Sanchez garnered a reputation among his colleagues as a sensible and caring voice who championed causes that would improve the lives of every citizen. He became known for his ability to work across political lines, which endeared him to so many of his fellow councilors, the mayors and the staff he worked with.

"(Sanchez) was the glue that held our city together in so many ways," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. "He made sure that we progressed forward, even if we disagreed."

His standing is what made his death in 2020 following a medical episode so heartbreaking for so many.

"I truly miss him," said City Councilor Klarissa Peña, who served alongside Sanchez for seven years.

Since his death, the city has honored Sanchez by naming a city transit center in Northwest Albuquerque after him and by passing a resolution that would name a pillar at Civic Plaza for him.

The resolution, sponsored by Peña, received the full support of the council and Keller, and on Monday afternoon, a plaque bearing Sanchez's name affixed to the pillar was unveiled by City Hall.

Keller and Peña were joined by the entire City Council and Sanchez's family and friends to celebrate the occasion. The placement of the plaque is in a fitting place, according to Sanchez's daughter Jacklyn, who said her father would've loved being in the middle of Civic Plaza.

"For those who knew my dad, you knew how much he loved people. He absolutely adored being in crowds," Jacklyn Sanchez said. "He knew everyone, and he loved to see everyone, and now he can still be there in the middle of the action with everyone."

The placement also has significant meaning for an event that was near Sanchez's heart: the annual lighting of the Angel Tree.

Sanchez was a key part of starting the yearly holiday season tradition, sponsoring the lighting in 2016 and continuing that sponsorship until his death. The tree is dedicated to children in New Mexico who have lost their lives to violence.

Frank Montano was there when the tree lighting began. As a member of the Rio Grande chapter of the Guardians of the Children biker group, he said the group was looking for a way to honor such victims.

"When we lose a child, we want to celebrate them so their parents and families understand that we will never forget them," Montano said. "Ken jumped on board and was the most un-politician politician there ever was. He was a huge role model to anyone who wants to go into politics."

When discussing where the tree could be placed, the Guardians told Sanchez they wanted a place in the city that would be visible. Sanchez suggested Civic Plaza.

"We were shocked, knowing Civic Plaza is reserved for certain things," Montano said, "but we said, 'Sure, that'd be great.'"

Sanchez's plaque is adjacent to where the tree will be lit, ensuring his presence for each lighting moving forward. Sanchez's daughter believes it will also offer the community a chance to recall her father and what he did for the community.

"I hope they remember him as a great leader, a great father, a great person and as someone who really cared about them," she said.