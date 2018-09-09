Glowing snow is falling thousands of feet under the sea. Here's why.

Edie Widder sat quietly in the dark for half an hour.

All around her, critters floated and glided by as she peered through the thick glass bubble of a submersible, perched on a rocky ledge nearly 2,000 feet under the sea.

Everywhere, the creatures glowed.

"It was like an incredible starfield sky," said Widder, the marine scientist who famously attracted a legendary giant squid to the same deep sea submarine, six years earlier. "It was all of these little frothy lengths of luminescence that lit up all around us, and above us."

That August evening, Widder descended down to these depths off the Eastern Bahamas not to seek out any enormous tentacled creatures, but to watch the sea glow.

When the submersible — piloted by deep ocean explorers OceanX — has its radiant lights turned on, they illuminate what often looks like snow in different parts of the sea. In some places, "there’s a steady rain, a blizzard of marine snow," said Widder.

Of course, it's different than snow on the surface. Though it looks similar in the light, these snowy particles are not made of frozen water, but of things both alive and dead: tiny, decomposing organisms (plankton), their waste, collections of bacteria, and balls of slime holding this stuff together. It's all gradually sinking to the bottom of the ocean.

Above: The OceanX submersible descends past flurries of marine snow. Credit: Edie Widder

"In a sense, they’re like a little galaxy of their own in a huge enormous universe of the ocean," Andrew McDonnell, an oceanographer at the University of Alaska Fairbanks who also researches ocean snow, said in an interview. "Each one is made up of lots of living parts."

But the 67-year-old Widder is interested in the glowing kind. She wants to know what's exactly producing these cosmic glows in the deep sea, and why. This interest, however, has advanced well beyond an ordinary research endeavor. Widder calls it a growing "obsession."

"I believe a significant portion of the marine snow is bioluminescent," she said. "I certainly want to know the answer before I die."

"It's my Moby Dick," she added.

A world dependent on snow

Glowing or not, marine snow is found in oceans everywhere, though in varying amounts. The particles' slow descent to the darkest recesses of oceans worldwide are crucial for the planet — and the life down there.

There's no sunshine or sprouting plants in this nighttime world, so the creatures here must depend on what falls down from above.

"Everything is waiting for stuff to come down, whether a dead whale or a marine snowflake," Rainer Kiko, a marine scientist specializing in plankton and marine snow research at the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel in Germany, said in an interview.

"It’s critical to all deep sea life — it's the fuel that feeds the deep sea," added Widder.

But the surface world is, unwittingly, also heavily dependent upon marine snow. Near the ocean's surface, the water is teeming with tiny photosynthetic floating critters, known as phytoplankton. They're responsible for creating nearly all the oxygen on Earth, and become visible during massive blooms, some of which glow.

Marine Scientists Edie Widder (R) and Dean Grubbs (L) prepare to descend into the Caribbean Sea. More