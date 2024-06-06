'Glowing recommendations.' Framingham mayor appoints new library director

FRAMINGHAM — Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced this week that Dawn Dellasanta has been named director of the Framingham Public Library.

The appointment comes after last month's unanimous vote by the 12-member Framingham Board of Library Trustees to recommend Dellasanta over Manny Leite to replace Lena Kilburn, who resigned in January after three and a half years on the job.

Dellasanta had served as interim director since Kilburn's departure.

"The little Gen X latchkey kid inside me, who went to the public library after school every day, is beyond delighted," Dellasanta said in a prepared statement.

"Our library is full of incredible librarians who come to work every day ready to change the world, one library card at a time," she added. "To be granted the privilege to serve this community and lead the staff and the institution that I love so much is an honor beyond any that I have ever received."

Ruth Winett, chair of the Framingham library trustees, said Dellasanta, during her time as interim director, "improved staff morale, managed a time-sensitive building project and ensured that patrons were well served."

Mayor said he received 'glowing recommendations' for Dellasanta

Sisitsky added that he had received "dozens of letters" containing "glowing recommendations of Dawn," which, combined with the trustees' unanimous vote, convinced him to appoint her to the position.

“Dawn has been exceptional as the interim director and I look forward to her continued success,” the mayor said.

According to the city charter, the mayor has the authority to appoint the library director, with no review from the City Council.

The Framingham Public Library includes the Main Branch at 49 Lexington St. and the Christa McAuliffe Branch Library at 746 Water St.

Dellasanta has been with the Framingham Public Library since 2012, when she started as an adult page. She served as head of library technology from 2018-22, head of branch experience from 2021-23 and was named assistant director in 2023.

Dellasanta earned a master's degree in library and information science, with a concentration in technology from Simmons University last year. She holds a bachelor's degree from Framingham State University and served in the U.S. Marine Corps before being honorably discharged in 1999.

