Gloucester Township Day ends in violence as crowd members fight for hours

GLOUCESTER TWP. — A community event here ended in violence as members of a "hostile and disorderly" crowd fought for more than two hours, police say.

More than 100 officers ultimately responded to the melee at the Gloucester Township Day celebration , says a police account.

No serious injuries were reported, but the crowd's "total disregard for others ruined a great family-oriented event," said Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins.

The first fights were reported around 8:40 p.m., prior to a drone show that concluded the event.

Police declared the incident under control shortly after 11 p.m.

Signs of potential trouble were evident early at Veterans Park on Chews Landing Road, according to a police account.

"Officers working security at the event began to notice an influx of juveniles and young adults being dropped off at the event," says the account.

It estimates more than 500 young people gathered in large groups, then began fighting and running through the crowd.

Police made two arrests for disorderly conduct at that time.

The drone show was started early and police moved immediately to clear the park, the account said.

But the crowds of young people, many of them unsupervised juveniles, continued to fight over the next two hours outside the nearby Marketplace shopping center.

Many of the combatants were dressed in black and covered their faces with hoodies, according to police. They also wore medical-style masks.

Most of the fights involved out-of-town residents who had been dropped off and needed rides.

Police charged 10 juveniles, ages 13 to 17, and one adult with disorderly conduct. Only one of those arrested was a Gloucester Township resident..

Several youths reported being assaulted, and at least two had minor injuries, police said.

Two officers, from Gloucester Township and Clementon, received minor injuries while breaking up a fight.

A 33-year-old Camden man was charged with assault after allegedly riding his bike into a group of officers at high speed.

The police response included 68 township officers and at least 30 from surrounding communities.

"The mutual aid received by the surrounding departments was unprecedented in Gloucester Township," said David Harkins, the township's police chief.

"I am thankful that more injuries were not sustained to officers, the families attending the event, and even those involved in this disorderly conduct," he added.

Saturday's event was the second recent incident involving an out-of-control crowd of juveniles and young adults in South Jersey.

Wildwood police closed the resort city's boardwalk for several hours over the Memorial Day weekend to quell unruly behavior there.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: More than 100 officers respond to fights at Gloucester Twp. event