Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office to get new leader

WOODBURY — The state’s top prosecutor for human trafficking cases has been named to run the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.Elizabeth Vogelsong-Parvin will succeed Christine Hoffman, who is approaching retirement after four years as acting prosecutor, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Vogelson-Parvin has been the lead attorney for the human-trafficking unit at the state’s Division of Criminal Justice.Hoffman is to retire effective July 1.

In announcing the change Thursday, Attorney General Matthew Platkin noted Hoffman’s “meaningful impact.” He said Hoffman led the prosecutor’s office “through a period of challenges and transition.”

Vogelsong-Parvin, who will also be an acting county prosecutor, is currently an assistant attorney general.

Prior to joining the Division of Criminal Justice, Vogelsong-Parvin worked since 2005 at the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Among other roles, she worked as an attorney with the Special Victims Unit and received specialized training in dealing with sexual assault and human trafficking cases.

As a senior trial attorney, she led the prosecution in more than 25 jury trials, including homicides.

In 2015, Vogelsong-Parvin received the Outstanding Career Advocacy award from the County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey.

The organization noted her “unfaltering efforts in prosecuting and convicting a man who attacked and sexually assaulted multiple women in the city of Millville,” the statement said.

Vogelsong-Parvin is a graduate of Rowan University and Villanova University’s School of Law. She has also served as president of the Cumberland County Bar Association.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Elizabeth Vogelsong-Parvin named Gloucester County acting prosecutor