The glory days of Fresno’s Hacienda: Was it the largest motel in America?

When Highway 99 was the main route between Los Angeles and San Francisco, and Fresno the halfway point for weary drivers, the Hacienda was the crown jewel of motels along Golden State Boulevard.

The Hacienda, set off by a large sign with a vaquero on a bucking horse, was feted by some in Fresno as America’s biggest motel, which means a car can park directly outside of a room. Whether it was really the largest is unclear, and it wouldn’t be in the top 10 today.

But in 1954, the Hacienda had it all: multiple swimming pools, big-name entertainment, a sweeping banquet room and even a lounge called the Mermaid Room where a cocktail could be had as synchronized swimmers frolicked behind a glass wall next to the bartender.

Today, those glory days are just a memory. The big vaquero sign sits across town at the Fresno County Fairgrounds, and the Mermaid Room, along with the banquet hall where Frank Sinatra crooned and INXS rocked, are long gone, as well.

While many of the free-standing former motel rooms remain on the site, the Hacienda complex serves a more utilitarian function, as home to Fresno Home Bridge, a housing center for families, and as a triage center that helps the homeless get back on their feet by providing beds for up to 90 days.

Nearly 70 years ago, the Hacienda opened its doors after completion by Warren Bayley of Standard Motels. Then began a revolving door of ownership.

The complex was taken over by a group headed by Frankie Avalon in 1969. Cash flow problems ensued, and in 1972, the Hacienda sign was taken down and it became a Sheraton Inn.

The sign went up again in 1977 after an Encino firm spent $4.5 million on remodeling.

Entertainment acts featured there through the years included Glen Yarbrough, Lily Tomlin, Ray Charles, Waylon Jennings and Jerry Lee Lewis.

The resort celebrated perhaps its biggest entertainment day on May 15, 1966, when Frank Sinatra came to town to support the reelection of then-Gov. Edmund G. Brown with a $50-a-plate testimonial dinner. It was a quick sellout after 700 fans bought tickets, according to Fresno Bee reporter Eli Setencich.

“I’m the act that follows the governor,” said Sinatra, who launched into “Fly Me To The Moon.”

“When Sinatra sings ... even if it is only four songs — everybody listens,.” Setencich added.

The property became a residence for seniors in 1989, and the Hacienda entered its final days as an entertainment venue with a concert by British rocker Robin Trower, famous for his hit “Bridge of Sighs.”

As for the Vaquero sign, it was damaged in a windstorm in 1998, and taken down a final time, then moved to a pole in front of the Mendes General Store on West Olive Avenue about a mile south from its original home. It was moved to the Fresno Fairgrounds in 2016.

Sally Young, left, performs in the underwater ballet at The Hacienda in a photo from the 1950s along with Mary Leach (Wren) on the right.

The Hacienda on Highway 99 near Belmont Avenue is shown in an aerial photo from June 1956.

The lobby of the Hacienda Resort and Convention Center at 2550 W. Clinton Ave. is shown on Sept. 22 1983.

The exterior of the Hacienda Motel is shown in March 1954.

A postcard featuring the Hacienda Motel, once proclaimed the “world’s largest motel.”

Shortly after the opening of The Hacienda Motel, other Fresno businesses took out ads to congratulate the resort.

A postcard from the 1960s of the Fresno Hacienda Motel, with the sign of the vaquero waving to passing Highway 99 motorists.

The historic neon sign of the waving vaquero from the old Hacienda resort, astride his rearing steed rides again as brothers Lamar, left, and Leroy Hall, right, of A Plus Signs, get set to remove the protective steel frame, after the sign was mounted in its position overlooking the Big Fresno Fair’s Paul Paul Theater, Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2016. The sign was purchased by Friends of the Fair board members Mike and Debbie Kludjian and donated to the fair for its growing collection of historic local neon signs. A Plus Signs worked several weeks on restoration -- around 80 hours were spent on the neon; the same on the paint, which was brought back to its original state.

The sprawling former Hacienda motel at Highway 99 and Clinton Avenues in Fresno is now Fresno Home Bridge and Triage, serving local homeless. It once was a popular Highway 99 stop-off for travelers going between northern and southern California and the site of many famous entertainment acts.

