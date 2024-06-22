New Global Mall site in Antioch pushes for public feedback

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The new redevelopment of the Hickory Hollow Mall — now known as Global Mall at the Crossings — is asking the community for feedback on the project’s development.

New images of the master plan for the site appear to modernize and revitalize the space. The proposed plan includes a vision for a mixed-use area with renewed streets, elevated parks and new renderings for the development.

“It creates a space for all individuals to come and gather and participate in different community events,” Katie Kemezis, Project Manager for the Global Mall Study said. “To go to a restaurant and a retail shop, that’s what this vision is trying to achieve. I’m hopeful that the community can see that when they take a look at the master plan document.”

For two years this project has been in the works. According to project management, over 1,200 people and 900 comments with ideas for the mall site were passed along. Officials said that most of those comments pushed for a vibrant and walkable neighborhood that serves everyone in the area.

According to the renderings, the plan would keep the library, community center, community college, KIPP school and Ford Ice Center. Those already exist on the site. Several new additions, including cultural museums, art galleries, and a theater, would be added to the site.

However, there are concerns over the effect this redevelopment will have on Bell Road. Project officials said that nine mobility improvement recommendations are in place that don’t necessarily fix Bell Road, but come up with better options for people to use transit.

“We want to give people a choice to use other ways to get to better places,” Kemezis said. “Putting in mobility recommendations in the master plan should open up choices for people to connect to places around the area like Mill Ridge Park or Tanger Outlets.”

Residents are encouraged to attend community meetings to share their thoughts. For information on how to send comments and feedback click here. Future meeting dates include the following:

District 32 Community Meeting: Wednesday, June 26 at 6:00 p.m. Southeast Community Center 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway Antioch, TN 37013

Office Hours: Thursday, July 11 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Southeast Library 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway Antioch, TN 37013

The updated proposal will head to the Planning Commission on July 25.

