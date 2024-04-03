A glimpse into the past: 1961 time capsule opening set at former Spartanburg City Hall

Spartanburg city staff and leadership will be offering a glimpse into the past Wednesday.

A public opening of the 1961 time capsule, embedded in the former city hall shortly after its opening, is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the parking lot at 145 W. Broad St, near the building's side entrance.

The cornerstone time capsule in Spartanburg City Hall will be opened March 3 at 10 a.m. in the parking lot at 145 W. Main St.

Placed in the building's cornerstone by members of the local Masonic Temple, the time capsule is expected to contain a map of the city, copy of the city code of ordinances, city directory, and other unknown items.

The time capsule was removed in preparation for the demolition of city hall to make way for the joint city-county governmental complex, set to open by 2026.

City leaders, including Mayor Jerome Rice, will be in attendance and a short educational presentation will precede the time capsule opening, sharing some of the history of the building.

"It’s exciting for us to open the time capsule on April 3, as that’s the 63rd anniversary of the first city council meeting held in that building," City of Spartanburg Communication Manager Christopher George said. "The event gives Spartanburg a chance to say goodbye as a community to the old city hall as we look ahead to joining Spartanburg County on that site in a new facility in the coming years."

