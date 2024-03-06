GLIMPSE THE ECLIPSE: Locals to travel to SE Oklahoma for lunar coverage

Mar. 6—On Monday, April 8, thousands of locals in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, including from Norman, plan to travel to the south or east to enjoy the total eclipse.

Shelley Zumwalt, secretary of Tourism, told The Transcript that three of Oklahoma's state parks lie in the path of total eclipse coverage: Beavers Bend State Park, Lake Wister State Park and Talimena State Park.

Anyone who wants to spend time at the parks, she recommends booking lodging as soon as possible.

The state's theme for the eclipse is "Total Eclipse of the Park," and every state park in Oklahoma will sell merchandise about the eclipse.

"We are really bringing the world to Oklahoma through this event," Zumwalt said. "If you are planning to experience the eclipse from one of the — three — state parks, book as soon as possible," Zumwalt said.

Currently, Beavers Bend in Broken Bow has no more lodging vacancies, though a few campsites may be available for those willing to pitch a tent.

Zumwalt said there's a little more lodging at Lake Wister and Talimena in Talihina, but in a few weeks, there's a chance that even the campgrounds may be sold out.

For those who can't get a site at one of the three sites, she recommends going to McGee Creek State Park or Robbers Cave State Park, which are close to totality.

"Every state park in Oklahoma will be in the path of the eclipse," Zumwalt said. "It's just, the farther you get away from Southeast Oklahoma, the less you'll be in the path of totality."

She said those wanting to visit Southeastern Oklahoma should expect longer drive times.

"We have been working with the Department of Public Safety and making sure that we have enough facilities down there," she said. "Any time you see an influx of people coming to a largely rural area, there's all sorts of logistical planning that goes into it."

The Tourism Department is also working with Forestry to make sure extra personnel will be on site at the three parks in the path of totality, as it expects an increase of novice campers.

"We also have an eclipse package that we put together which includes a 'Total Eclipse of the Park' T-shirt, eclipse glasses, and a sticker that's available at travel ok.com as well at all of our state park gift shops," Zumwalt said.

According to NASA's website, in Broken Bow, the eclipse will start at 12:28 p.m. and end at 3:07 p.m. The total eclipse will last 4 minutes and 5 seconds from 1:45-1:49 p.m.

At Beavers Bend, the length of totality will be 4 minutes and 15 seconds; Talimena State Park, 1 minute and 38 seconds; and Lake Wister, 1 minute and 31 seconds.

Parks experiencing near-total visibility include McGee Creek State Park, 99.57%; Robbers Cave, 99%; Lake Texoma 99%; and Lake Murray, 97.8%.

Zumwalt said she recommends that visitors come prepared with paper maps or printed out driving directions as cellphone connection is spotty in Southeastern Oklahoma. With the influx of cellphones traveling to the area, connection may be further disrupted.

"We're going to have so many people down there, I would not be surprised if cellular service is difficult," she said.

Pioneer Library System will be celebrating the 2024 solar eclipse with events throughout the service area.

Kelsey Williamson, branch manager for Norman Public Library East, said the system will celebrate the eclipse throughout March until the event.

While viewers who want to experience full totality should visit Southeastern Oklahoma, the view will impress folks not wanting to make the trip from Cleveland County.

Williamson said most Pioneer Library System locations will host eclipse parties.

"We'll be hosting a watch party during the eclipse in the afternoon, and most of those run from 1-2 p.m. since that is the peak time for maximum viewing in the area," Williamson said.

To prepare for the event, she recommended attending one of the system's astronomy events. PLS has partnered with the University of Oklahoma's Lunar Sooner club, and astronomy students will be speaking at the events to talk about the eclipse and other topics relating to astronomy.

The events take place Friday, March 8 from 7-830 p.m. at the Newcastle branch, Friday, March 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Norman East branch, and Friday, April 5 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Tecumseh Library branch.

"Folks who register and attend those designated Eclipse learning programs will receive a free pair of certified solar eclipse glasses," Williamson said.

She said the events are welcoming to folks of any age, and that attendees will have the chance to look through a telescope at different celestial objects.

Adam Moss of Lunar Sooners said the eclipse is a historic event, and will be more impressive than last fall's solar eclipse.

"This eclipse is going to be a total solar eclipse. You may remember there was an annular solar eclipse back in October," Moss said.

He said during an annular eclipse, the moon is farther from the Earth, so it doesn't have the ability to completely cover the sun. In a total solar eclipse, the Moon passes completely between the Earth and the Sun, making it dark within the path of total coverage.

Moss said last October, Norman experienced 70% in totality, and this time, that will jump to 90%.

Those wanting to travel to Dallas can glimpse the eclipse.

Those on campus wanting to check out the eclipse can visit the South Oval by the Bizzell Library where the Lunar Sooners will set up an 8-inch Celestron telescope with a filter.

Attendees will receive solar eclipse glasses.

"We did this for the Eclipse back in October as well," Moss said. "I think we had about 500 pairs of eclipse glasses and they gave out every single one. That was on a Saturday when there was no class. This upcoming eclipse is on a Monday, so I imagine there will be a very good turnout."

For information, he said locals should visit greatamericaneclipse.com, which has resources for anyone wanting to learn more about the eclipse, including travel tips.

