Glickenhaus reveals its new retro-style V8 sports car

Jim Glickenhaus is at it again, but this time his automotive firm isn't building a racing car or futuristic hypercar. Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus's next creation will be a retro sports car with a Corvette heart.



The SCG 006 is a curvaceous two-seater drop-top that appears to have been inspired by the Ferrari 275 GTB/4 NART Spider. A long bonnet and classic headlights give the design some elegance while flared rear quarters adds attitude akin to a Cobra. Those side-exit exhaust pipes look pretty serious too, but more conventional rear pipes can be requested.





It might look like a classic on the surface, but under the skin it is a very different story. The 006 is to be powered by a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 engine from the Corvette Z06 boasting over 650bhp. That performance will be channeled to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission or a paddle-shift automatic gearbox.







A firm price has yet to be announced but the SCG 006 is expected to cost around $250,000 (£190,000) with prospective owners being asked to provide a 10% deposit. The latest batch of Glickenhaus cars have been selling fast with the first year of 004 supercar production already allocated, so interested parties might want to move quickly for the 006.



Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus’ plans don’t end there with the new retro sports car as they intend to introduce two further variants. Firstly a coupe model will join the lineup for those who shy away from convertibles, then a GT4 racing car will join the party shortly after.



The SCG 006 will be road-legal in 49 American states thanks to the sports car being sold in low volumes. A string of dealerships will facilitate the new car that also comes with a warranty.