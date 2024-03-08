Glenwood firefighter charged with unauthorized video recording, fired

Glenwood firefighter Phillip Werner arrested in January and charged with a misdemeanor of unauthorized video recording has been fired.

Werner allegedly placed a phone in a “restroom, locker room” with the intent of filming someone against their consent, the charge alleges. A woman who has done part time work for the Fire Department made the accusation.

Werner was fired Tuesday in a unanimous decision by Glenwood Village Board.

The village attorney, fire officials, mayor and Werner did not respond to requests for comment.

