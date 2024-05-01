Glenville man sentenced to probation for selling acid to informant

May 1—A Glenville man was sentenced Wednesday in Freeborn County District Court to five years of supervised probation and a stayed prison sentence for selling acid to a confidential informant working with the South Central Drug Investigation Unit.

Tristan Colby Mehus, 28, pleaded guilty in February to one count of first-degree drug sale for sales that occurred in August and September 2021.

Court documents state in the first sale, on Aug. 18, 2021, Mehus sold two sheets of acid, each containing 100 tabs, or doses, for $800 during an exchange at Mehus's residence.

In the second sale, on Sept. 28, 2021, Mehus reportedly sold one sheet of acid containing 100 tabs to the informant for $400.

The suspected acid was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing and came back testing positive for lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD).

The sentence was considered a downward dispositional departure, in which the court stays the execution of a sentence when the guidelines call for the execution of a sentence.

In Mehus' case specifically, he was sentenced to a stayed prison term of 65 months in prison, with credit for 43 days already served.

Some of his other conditions include no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, complying with random testing, completing cognitive skills training and following the recommendations of a chemical dependency assessment.