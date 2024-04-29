Glenna White mystery: Stark County man's second cold-case murder trial delayed again

The second cold-case murder trial of a Stark County man accused of killing a girl who went missing in 2009 when she was 17 years old has been delayed again.

A new trial for Robert L. Moore has been rescheduled for July 15 after Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Maureen A. Sweeney declared a mistrial Friday.

The decision followed a motion from defense attorney Louis M. DeFabio, who had to pause his representation of the defendant due to a family emergency.

Moore, 54, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder filed in connection with the 2009 disappearance of Glenna Jean White of the Alliance area.

The Lexington Township man has been jailed since his arrest on Dec. 17. 2021.

In May 2022, his first trial resulted in acquittal on an aggravated murder charge. The same jury that found him not guilty of one charge also deadlocked on the lesser charge of murder.

How far did Robert Moore's second trial go?

Moore's second trial began with jury selection on April 22.

"We had two days of trial testimony – Tuesday and Wednesday," Mahoning County Prosecutor Gina DeGenova wrote in an email. "Out of 22 subpoenaed witnesses, three testified."

"My heart goes out to the family of Glenna White, who has had to wait nearly 15 years for Robert Moore to stand trial. My staff and I will do everything we can to ensure that justice is served in this case," DeGenova wrote.

She said there is no new evidence to present in the second trial.

The prosecutor said she believes the trial has been delayed six times for various reasons, including the unavailablity of a witness, a prosecutor's COVID infection, a defense attorney's COVID diagnosis and a juror's "meltdown" that tainted the jury pool. Once, the pool of prospective jurors was exhausted before a sufficient number could be seated.

“It was a series of unfortunate events," DeGenova said. "I can't blame the defense. I can't blame our staff. As much as we try to get these cases tried as expeditiously as possible, there are some factors that are outside of our control and this seems to be like one of those cases."

Glenna Jean White was 17 years old when she went missing on June 2, 2009, from Smith Township in Mahoning County.

What are the risks of further delays?

She said there are potential risks associated with further delays.

"Like any case that we have, as time progresses, there are risks associated with memory loss or a witness passing away or becoming unavailable," DeGenova said. "We haven't had that happen just yet. In terms of what we have seen in this case. We've had witnesses who have been very cooperative and very understanding due to the unfortunate and unexpected delays.

“We believe that we have a case. We believe that we can prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. We will proceed in July when the case has been reset.”

The prosecution contends White was last seen leaving Moore's Smith Township residence, with Moore, on June 2, 2009. Moore returned alone a short while later with blood and mud on his clothing and an injured hand, investigators have said.

About a week later, Moore's vehicle caught fire - the same vehicle White was seen leaving in, court records detailed. The cause of the car fire remains unknown.

The defense has argued there is no body, no crime scene and no cause of death.

"It's unfortunate that this case has taken so long and it's continuing to take a lot longer than we would like, but we are ready and will proceed in July and I am very confident that this case will get tried and this ... matter will be brought to justice at that time," DeGenova said.

April 22, 2024: Second murder trial begins for Stark County man accused of killing Glenna Jean White

May 2022: Alliance man's trial over missing teen ends with one acquitted, one deadlocked charge

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com. On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Robert Moore murder trial delayed, charged with killing Glenna White