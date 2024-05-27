Glenn Coltharp honored by Pittsburg High School with Distinguished Alumni Award

May 27—PITTSBURG, Kan. — Glenn Coltharp was recently honored during the Pittsburg High School graduation ceremony with the Distinguished Alumni Award.

Coltharp, class of 1977, had a career in education, most recently as principal for Royal Heights Elementary School in Joplin.

He also served as a president of Crowder College in Neosho and held positions in the School of Education at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin.

During his career as an educator, he also was a K-12 superintendent, assistant superintendent, middle school and elementary principal, and teacher of kindergarten and the second and fourth grades. He was also principal of the Missouri State School for the Severely Handicapped.

Coltharp attended Pittsburg State University to major in elementary education. He also earned a master's degree in elementary school administration and a specialist in education in school administration degree, both from PSU, and earned a doctorate in school administration from Kansas State University.