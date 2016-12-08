Glenn Beck on Trump’s Boeing fight: ‘If America wants to go over the cliff, that’s fine. They can ... I’m not’

When Glenn Beck thinks about some of the moves President-elect Donald Trump has made since the election — like picking a fight with Boeing, a Carrier Corp. union leader and, well, China — he shakes his head in disbelief.

“I’m sorry, but if America wants to go over the cliff, that’s fine. They can,” Beck told Yahoo News’ Bianna Golodryga on Thursday. “I’m not going with them. I’m not. It won’t work.”

Earlier this week, Trump attacked Boeing, calling on the U.S. government to cancel a deal with the aircraft manufacturer to develop of the next generation of Air Force One.

“Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion,” the president-elect tweeted on Tuesday. “Cancel order!”

Boeing responded by saying its current deal for Air Force One development is worth $170 million.

“How can there be cost overruns when they just have a development deal? I don’t understand that,” Beck said. “That was a swipe against Boeing to tell the Boeing CEO, ‘You get in my boat or I’ll crush you.’ This is exactly what FDR did to companies in the 1930s. It didn’t work then, it won’t work now.”

The political commentator and conservative firebrand said he’s disturbed by a recent New York Times report that Trump may not divest himself entirely from his real estate business when he enters the White House.

“I don’t have a problem with people getting rich in America,” said Beck, who left Fox News to launch the Blaze in 2011. “However, if you’re the president of the United States, there are certain things you have to do.”

“I’m offended that the office of the president isn’t just another notch in your belt or another step on the ladder,“ Beck continued. “This is supposed to be your swan song [and] you go away.”

Beck said he’s even more disturbed by the comments made by California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, who told Yahoo News in an interview Wednesday that the United States cooperating with Russia is a good thing and that China is not America’s friend. Rohrabacher is said to be in the running to be Trump’s secretary of state.

“That is so offensive on so many levels,” Beck said. “I really believe the confusion is coming from this antiglobalist movement.“

He called the “neo-Eurasian philosophy” that’s fueled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rise “terrifying.”

“People are proud of their heritage,” Beck said, “but that doesn’t mean you isolate from the rest the world.”

Beck said he was troubled by both Trump’s controversial phone call with the president of Taiwan — and the Republicans who have supported it.

“I can’t believe the conservatives are picking a fight with China, like Taiwan, and then not expecting there to be significant ramifications,” Beck said. “Donald Trump should know better.”

Beck, who refused to endorse Trump during the campaign and was a vocal supporter of the “Never Trump” movement, says he hopes he’s wrong about Trump, and that the president-elect will “color inside the lines” once he gets to the Oval Office.

“I’ve been wrong about Donald Trump every step of the way,” he said. “I’m hoping I’m going to be wrong about him as president.”