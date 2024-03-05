Glenmora man dies in one-vehicle accident in Rapides Parish, Louisiana State Police report

A 61-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash on Evangeline Road in Rapides Parish on Monday, according to a press release issued by Louisiana State Police Troop E.

The release goes on to say that an investigation revealed Pedro Flores of Glenmora was driving a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country south on Evangeline Road when the vehicle left the roadway, traveled down a ditch embankment and hit a tree. Flores was not restrained and sustained fatal injuries. The release says he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LSP release states that, "routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis." The crash remains under investigation.

"While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death," the release said.

Troop E has investigated eight fatal crashes, resulting in nine deaths, so far this year, according to the release.

