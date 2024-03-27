Glendale police officers under investigation

DENVER (KDVR) — At least two officers with the Glendale Police Department are under investigation, although the details about why are unclear.

An investigation is being conducted by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, a sheriff’s office spokesperson told FOX31.

The Glendale Police Department asked the sheriff’s office to look into an incident involving some of the department’s officers, the spokesperson said. While it was not immediately clear when the request was made, the spokesperson said the case is still open.

As of Tuesday, no criminal case had been presented to prosecutors, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

