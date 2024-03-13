Glendale police say girl escaped kidnapping attempt due to her 'quick thinking'

A man was arrested in Glendale last Sunday on suspicion of trying to kidnap a girl the week prior, officials say.

This marks the second known juvenile kidnapping attempt in Glendale this year.

Jose Miguel Santiago, a public spokesperson for Glendale Police Department, said a girl was followed by a man with a history of criminal activity involving other juveniles. Santiago said the female victim managed to get away due to her "quick thinking." Detectives then tracked down the suspect and arrested him.

What we know about January kidnapping attempt in Glendale

A 37-year-old man was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old girl on her way to school in Glendale. Court documents say that the girl left her apartment and encountered a man on the outdoor stairwell who gave her an "odd look," prompting her to run away.

Court documents showed that later on her walk to school, a small white vehicle driven by a man who appeared to be the one she saw on the stairs pulled up next to her. Security footage obtained by police showed that the man got out of the car and extended both his hands toward the girl, but she managed to get away by running toward a group of friends down the street while screaming.

Glendale police used the video to track down the suspect. He was then arrested and booked on counts of attempted kidnapping and custodial interference.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suspect arrested in attempted kidnapping of a girl in Glendale