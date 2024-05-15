Glendale middle schooler who saved school bus from crashing appears on Tamron Hall Show

Acie Holland III, an eighth grader at Glen Hills Middle School in Glendale, noticed his school bus driver lose consciousness and stepped up to stop the bus before it veered into oncoming traffic.

A Glendale teenager has been recognized on national television for saving a school bus full of students from veering into oncoming traffic.

Acie Holland III, an eighth grader at Glen Hills Middle School, was featured on Wednesday's Tamron Hall Show, which airs locally on the ABC affiliate WISN-TV.

"I just wanted to make sure that everybody was OK," Holland said during his appearance on the episode titled "Ripped from Headlines."

Holland's story was met with resounding applause from the live audience in the New York studio where Tamron Hall is filmed.

Holland sprang into action when his bus driver had a medical emergency

Just days after the incident, Holland told the Journal Sentinel the story of how he sprang into action after the driver of his school bus route had a medical emergency and temporarily lost consciousness.

Holland rushed to the front of the bus, moved the driver's foot off the gas pedal, applied the brake and securely parked the bus, according to a statement from Glen Hills Principal Anna Young sent to parents and shared on Facebook.

Holland also contacted his grandmother, who is a nurse, and called 911, ensuring the 14 other students were OK, and instructing them to call their parents.

Holland said advice from his parents came in handy

The 14-year-old, who appeared on the show with his dad, Acie Holland Jr., told Hall he had never driven a car before, let alone a school bus.

Holland had told the Journal Sentinel that his mother's mantra to always be aware of his surroundings came in handy that day.

Before Hall's audience on May 15, Holland said it wasn't just his mom's advice that came in handy. When asked where he got all of his maturity from, Holland spoke of observing his father work on cars and at the salon while growing up.

Earlier this month, Holland told CNN he hopes to one day own a barber shop or mechanic shop of his own.

When Holland arrived home after the incident and told his father about it, father thought he was joking.

"It kind of went over my head," Holland's father said. "But we were going to another one of his events, and I just was like, 'get in the car. Let's go!'"

Eventually, Holland's grandmother corroborated his story.

Hall presented a trip to Holland and his family

At the end of the segment, Hall awarded Holland and his family ― all of whom attended the show ― a trip to Disney World.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, which produces the Tamron Hall Show. The show has been recognized several times by the Emmys and NAACP Image Awards.

"I could not adore you more," Hall said after announcing the gift. "I know everyone in Milwaukee and beyond is so proud of you."

Holland was also formally recognized for his life-saving efforts by the City of Glendale, the Glendale School District and the Glendale Police department, according to common council and school board meeting minutes.

During his appearance, Holland wore a long-sleeved black shirt that said "Blessed" on it.

Hall said the message fits.

"The fact that you were able to keep your composure, save the other kids, save the driver ― truly, you are blessed," she said.

Contact Claudia Levens at clevens@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @levensc13.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Glendale teen who saved school bus appears on Tamron Hall Show